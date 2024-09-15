Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Nothing. You’ve done nothing - actually, you have done something... You’ve relaid the road outside my house. Why can’t you spend the money on the defences?”

These were the words of one Catcliffe homeowner who stood to voice his anger at Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and the Environment Agency at a meeting this week.

Over 60 people gathered to hear a public apology by the EA at Catcliffe Memorial Hall on Thursday, September 12, after a report found residents were not properly warned of rising water during Storm Babet in October 2023.

However, the apology was coldly received. The video above shows the apology by the EA’s Mike Dugher, and what residents had to say about the failings.