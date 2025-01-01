"Big cat the size of a panther" captured on video by golfer about to tee-off on 15th hole
Despite what some might say, big cat sightings keep popping up around the UK.
All over the country large four legged beasts are caught on camera. Are they panthers? Lynxes? Pumas? Jaguars? Or something else?
We don't know but whatever they are, they keep popping up. And they're not going away any time soon.
In this new Shots! TV show - Big Cats Caught on Camera - we look at the phenomena of big cat sightings around the UK. We'll show you the clips, tell you what we know. And you can make your mind up from there...
Watch now: More Big Cats Caught on Camera and tune in to episode one - Big Cats Caught on Camera on demand
In the programme we share clips of a 1.5m “giant” cat spotted by a dad doing the school run and the sighting of a large creature seen near a Yorkshire beauty spot, plus a man who witnessed a panther-like creature while out playing golf.
“I was golfing with a friend and we couldn't believe it, everyone else seemed to be oblivious on the course,” said the bemused man.
We also investigate other cases, including a woman’s claims she saw a cat "bigger than a Labrador" roaming on old tennis courts outside her home. Annie Mitchell, 71, was looking out of her window at her bird box while having lunch when she saw the "large black cat" lurking near her Scottish Borders home.
