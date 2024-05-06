The woman had left her dogs in the car for a quick moment, along with her shopping, while she popped into another store. But she was ‘a little upset’ to find her two dachshunds tucking into her groceries when she returned. The shocked pet owner, from Baltimore in the US, watched as her two pooches munched away on half a pound of turkey - before eagerly eyeing up the rest. The dogs glance at her with a sideways look, avoiding direct eye contact, as if understanding her mixed emotions as she tells them off.