Watch Callum order the UK's most expensive fish and chips, for an eye-watering price, which came with just 9 chips and he found bland - saying his local chippy is better.

A man who tried the UK's most expensive fish and chips claims they're "bland" and his local chippy is better.

Callum Ryan, 23, had lunch at Kerridge's Fish & Chips, located in world famous luxury store Harrods in London, on August 5. He forked out £37.00 for one portion of fish and chips and £4.95 for a glass of coke.

Callum, a content creator, from Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, said: "I was really excited to go along and give it a try but I was disappointed. The food was average and I'd honestly rather go to my local chippy. I was a little bit disappointed with how bland it looked and tasted.”

Callum said despite the price, the atmosphere of the restaurant was "great" and the service by staff was "10 out of 10."

He said: "If I had spent a tenner I'd be happy, but I just can't justify it at that price. The sauces, particularly the curry sauce, were amazing. If the price was different it would have been an enjoyable experience."

Kerridge's Fish & Chips was opened by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge in June 2021.

Tom Kerridge previously told Times Radio: "I’m seen as a man of the people, so when I put fish and chips on for £35, they shout at me for it being expensive. But the people criticising me don’t understand how it’s priced."

Portion of fish & chips - £37.00

Glass of coke - £4.95

Cover charge - £1

Service charge - £5.24