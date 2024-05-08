Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch the two men spot the armadillo struggling in the water, before deciding to steer over to the animal and pull it safely onboard.

Video shows how a game warden rescued a struggling armadillo from floodwaters on May 5.

The footage, posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace shows who local news identified as game warden Sam Shanafelt reaching out and grabbing the armadillo as they travelled in a boat in floodwaters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wallace says: “Poor little fella…now we gotta name the armadillo. I think we’ll call him Sam.” He also said that they would take the armadillo to dry ground and let it go.

Armadillo rescued from floodwaters by officials.