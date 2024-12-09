This video More videos

Watch the moment a plane aborted landing at a UK airport after experiencing a wind shear event in ‘40 knot’ winds - prompting the pilot to perform a rare go-around manoeuvre.

Footage shows the moment a plane aborted landing and performed a rare go-around manoeuvre on approach to Liverpool John Lennon Airport on December 6.

Matt, who was on board the Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX Tenerife to Liverpool flight, posted the footage to his YouTube channel AviationUpclose.

As Storm Darragh arrived in the city, strong wind and rain battered the aircraft - with the high wind meaning the plane couldn’t land on its first attempt.

Plane lands at Liverpool airport after performing go-around manoeuvre. | AviationUpclose

The pilot performed a go-around manoeuvre and the plane landed safely to applause and cheers from the passengers.

Matt said: “A late night approach into Liverpool from Tenerife was made quite challenging by a low pressure system ahead of Storm Darragh, which is expected to peak over the weekend. On approach to Runway 27, we were subjected to a North Westerley wind gusting over 40 knots at times with heavy rain and turbulence.

“Passing through 1000 feet, we experienced a Windshear Event prompting a Windshear Escape and Go Around. We climbed straight ahead to 2000 feet before making a Northbound turn over the Wirral and then positioned downwind for a second approach. This approach was by no means smoother than the first one. However, there was no windshear on this approach, thankfully. Pilot flying did an excellent job getting us on the deck safely and even on time with a massive round of applause from the passengers!”