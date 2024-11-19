Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch as resident Dean Pugh discusses sewage flowing down the village's streets, as the sewage system struggles to cope with the extra demand.

Residents living in an 'over-developed' village are kicking up a stink as their streets have become flooded by "rivers of sewage" due to overflowing blocked drains.

Angry locals in Drakes Broughton, Worcestershire, say their village has tripled in size in the last ten years due to newbuild developments of hundreds of homes.

They say sewage has been running down streets and into homes and gardens as the sewage system and infrastructure struggles to cope with the extra demand. Disgusted homeowners along Stonebow Road, where house prices average over £400,000, are now demanding action be taken over the 'serious health hazard'.

Manhole where sewage overflows on Stonebow Road in Drakes Broughton. | SWNS

They claim school children have been walking and cycling through human faeces which has been spilling into a water course and pets have also been falling ill. Bungalow owners have complained about contaminated water 'coming through the walls' while the ongoing stench makes them ashamed to have visitors around.

Water company Severn Trent says the area's sewage systems are getting blocked by debris and bricks filtering from third-party developments.

Mum-of-three Michelle Phillips, 57, an admin worker, said: "There's raw sewage outside our doors. School children are getting splashed with it. In some cases, it's flowing into people's homes and gardens and more recently it's been going into a brook so it's an environmental issue now too. I've heard of dogs falling ill, but who knows, people could be too.”

Another homeowner Jayne Thomas, 66, said: "It's absolutely awful. You get toilet paper running down the street and human waste, it's not pleasant at all. We've always had some issues with the drains in Drakes Broughton but since all these houses kept going up, it's only got worse and worse. The drains can't cope, especially when it rains and something definitely needs to be done as it's got to be a health hazard.”

Daniel Hicks, regional waste team manager at Severn Trent, said: “Our team have investigated the recent flooding issues on Stonebow Road and found they have been caused by debris and bricks from a third-party developer entering the sewer system and forming a blockage. While we have removed the blockages and cleansed the sewers each time, this is a recurring problem with more debris entering the sewer.

“We will be working directly with the developer to help improve their processes and safeguard the local sewer network so that this problem doesn’t reoccur.”

Elan Homes and Sanctuary Homes have declined to comment after claiming the blockages are not caused by their previous developments. Hayfield Homes were also contacted for comment but have not yet provided a response.