Rod Stewart dances with superfan during surprise hospital visit

By Declan McConville, Lucinda Herbert
Published 16th Feb 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 16th Feb 2025, 09:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Watch the heartwarming moment when veteran rocker Rod Stewart entertains a 74-year-old superfan during a surprise hospital visit.

This was the moment (click to play above) when Rod Stewart dropped in on a 74-year-old superfan during her stay in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heartwarming footage shows the veteran rocker, who recently celebrated his eightieth birthday, dancing along with New Stobhill Hospital patient Harriet Rozanski who has been a fan of Stewart her whole life.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Taking to social media with a video of the pair, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “Meet Harriet Rozanski, a 74-year-old patient at New Stobhill Hospital. Harriet is a life-long fan of Rod Stewart – she listens to his music every day and her bed is surrounded by pictures of him.

“Consultant Geriatrician Dr Aine McGovern and the amazing staff at New Stobhill wanted to do something special for Harriet. They initially tried to organise a video message from Rod, but thanks to the incredible support from the Celtic FC Foundation and the singer, Harriet was invited to enjoy a night's hospitality at Celtic Park and meet her idol in person.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A huge thank you to everyone who made this unforgettable experience possible for Harriet.”

Rod Stewart had called in to the hospital on his way to watch Celtic's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Related topics:CelticChampions LeagueSocial mediaHospitalityNHS Greater GlasgowHospitalMusicVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice