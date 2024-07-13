Shocking video shows moment police officer is stabbed in the neck in unprovoked attack
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shocking police video shows the moment a knife-wielding man attacked police as they responded to a road traffic collision.
In July 2023, the three officers were finishing up their response to a collision, when Jacob Brown came at them from behind with a knife. PS Foster was struck to the head several times, as Brown aimed a knife at his neck. PS Ansell tried to defend his colleague when he was stabbed in the neck by Brown. PC Wolstencroft then tasered Brown and he was arrested.
Jacob Brown, 27, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in April 2024.
The three officers' actions during the incident in Whalley Range in Manchester saved each other and meant there were no injuries to members of the public. On July 11 2024, they won the North West Bravery Award at the Police Federation National Bravery Awards.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.