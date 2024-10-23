This video More videos

Dramatic footage shows the moment when a bomb found by construction workers was safely detonated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team after a major road was closed for hours.

Video (click to play above) captures a powerful controlled explosion on a beach in North West England, after a bomb was found by construction workers.

Police cordoned off a Merseyside beach as an unexploded bomb was blown up and disposed of by the army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team. The WW2 ordinance was found at a construction site in Bootle and then safely transported away by the bomb squad.

Merseyside Police said it was called to North Atlantic Avenue in Bootle at around 10.15am on Tuesday, October 22, and a large cordon was put in place following reports of a suspected ordnance device.

The discovery prompted officials to close Dunnings Bridge Road (as seen in the footage below) from around 10.15am until 3.50pm as officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were called in to remove the device from beside the A5036.

Police confirmed no schools were evacuated near the cordon and businesses in the area outside the cordon remained open. However, according to one report, an office block holding an estimated 500 people was forced to evacuate.

After the bomb was recovered from the scene, it was taken to Ainsdale beach where it was detonated by the EOD Unit. Eye on Southport (EoS) captured the moment police put in a cordon off the beach and footage shows the unexploded WW2 bomb being detonated and disposed of.

Police cordon off Ainsdale Beach as WW2 device blown up | Eye on Southport via LDRS

A social media post from Sefton Council said: “Video footage from [EoS] showing great partnership working this afternoon to keep our communities safe.”

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We can confirm officers are in Bootle this morning, 22 October, following reports of suspected unexploded ordnance. Officers were contacted at 10.15am to reports the item had been found on a construction site on North Atlantic Avenue. Dunningsbridge Road is closed in both directions between Park Lane and Boundary Road/Netherton Way. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the matter is being dealt with.”