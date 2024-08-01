CCTV shows national fraudster Nina Tiara dishonestly claiming £500,000 worth of refunds in four-year period
CCTV footage shows serial fraudster Nina Tiara stealing items from shelves before dishonestly claiming refunds at shop tills during a four-year period in which she received £500,000.
Police say Narinder Kaur, formerly known as Nina Tiara, travelled extensively across the country to steal from high street stores before dishonestly claiming refunds on those items. Between July 2015 and September 2019, it is estimated Kaur received around £2,000 worth of refunds per week - equating to over half a million pounds in fraudulent refunds and stolen goods.
Knowing that she was under investigation for the offences, police say Kaur embarked upon a scheme to defraud other businesses using the dishonestly obtained credit card details of members of the public.
Steve Tristram, from West Mercia Police’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “Kaur is a calculated individual who committed offences across the country, dishonestly claiming refunds on items she had stolen. She showed no remorse for her actions and even thought she would get away with submitting false documents to the court with the intention of perverting the course of justice.”
Narinder Kaur, 54, of Chosen Hill in Cleverton, Wiltshire, was sentenced to ten years in prison at Gloucestershire Crown Court on July 30 2024. Kaur was previously found guilty of 26 counts of fraud, money laundering and perverting the course of justice on March 10 2023.
