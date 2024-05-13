“I believe I was spiked - now I have a brain injury which means I struggle to walk and talk”
A mum has been left with a brain injury after a suspected spiking incident and now struggles to walk and talk.
Simone White, 43, was out with friends at a bottomless brunch in Bristol on May 4 when she started to feel "very funny". The mum-of-three collapsed and was taken to A&E suffering from seizures. Simone was discharged and told the side effects would "wear off" but she has been left with stuttered speech and is struggling to walk. Following a CT scan on May 8, doctors believe Simone suffered a functional neurological disorder (FND). She is waiting for the results of an MRI to confirm her diagnosis.
Simone, a self-employed cleaner, from Bradley Stoke, South Gloucestershire, is currently unable to work, and doctors have advised her not to drive.
Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the incident.
A spokesperson said: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has information that could help the investigation, particularly anyone who was at Tonight Josephine in Baldwin Street between 4pm and 5pm on Saturday 4 May. If you have any information please call 101.”
Tonight Josephine was approached for comment.
