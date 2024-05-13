UK weather: Met Office forecasts heavy rain following hot weather as yellow warnings issued - watch below

By Jessica Martin
Published 13th May 2024, 18:39 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 18:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Watch the Met Office’s May 13 evening weather forecast.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of the UK after a period of warm weather over the weekend.

Forecasters say this week (May 13 - May 19) will see milder temperatures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two yellow thunderstorm warnings were in place on May 12. Some parts of the country like Ilkley in Bradford saw violent thunderstorms with forked lightning visible and heavy rain.

Warnings for heavy rainfall are in place for some parts of the UK on May 13. Heavy rain spells are expected to hit eastern areas of Northern Ireland on May 13. The warning is in place from 12pm until 6am on May 14.

In areas of south west England, including Cornwall and Exeter, heavy rain may cause transport disruption and flooding between 8am and midnight on May 13. Heavy rain is also forecast for areas in southern Wales, including Swansea and Cardiff, between 8am and midnight on May 13.

Related topics:WeatherMet OfficeFloodingLightningBradfordIlkleyNorthern IrelandCardiffWalesSwanseaCornwall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.