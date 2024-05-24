Moment man tells police “I stabbed the guy” minutes after he murdered his friend in shocking bodycam footage
Shocking police bodycam footage shows the moment a man tells officers “I stabbed the guy” minutes after he murdered his friend.
Lee Llewellyn, 51, used a knife to kill Martin Hefferman, 32, during the early hours of November 18 2023. Mr Llewellyn and Mr Hefferman had been at a house in Honeysuckle Close, Bradley Stoke with two women, one of which owned the property, for around 48 hours before the stabbing. A quantity of alcohol and drugs had been consumed during that time.
The women did not see the fatal stabbing but told police they had heard an argument between the men downstairs shortly beforehand. They then found Hefferman critically injured on the landing.
When police arrived at the home, Llewellyn told officers he had “stabbed the guy” and had sustained rib injuries in an altercation with Hefferman before picking up the knife. A pathologist’s report concluded Hefferman died of a single stab wound to his upper chest, damaging his heart.
Llewellyn, of Froomshaw Road in Bristol, had denied one count of murder, claiming Hefferman had accidently jumped onto the knife, but was convicted at Bristol Crown Court on May 23 2024. Llewellyn received a life sentence on May 24 2024, ordering him to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison before he can be considered for parole.
