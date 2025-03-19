CCTV shows Prosper buying a gun and taking it back to the flat.

A triple murderer who admitted to killing three members of his family and had planned a school shooting has been put behind bars for life.

At Luton Crown Court, Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb sentenced 19-year-old Nicholas Prosper to serve a minimum of 49 years in prison – but stopped short of imposing a ‘whole life’ order.

She cited his age, guilty plea and the fact his plan to carry out a mass shooting had been thwarted.

Last month Prosper pleaded guilty to shooting dead his mother and two siblings on September 13 – and had planned to carry out the “biggest event ever” by killing 30 children at his former primary school.

Sentencing was delayed after Prosper refused to come to the court – and had to be ordered to attend by the judge. He refused to stand as he was sentenced, and showed no emotion as he was led out of court.

Speaking directly to him, the judge said: “I am conscious that nothing I can do or say can reflect the worth of Juliana, Kyle and Giselle's precious lives or the depth of their shocking loss for their family and friends. Nevertheless I want to express the court's sincere condolences.

“Raymond Prosper has described the desolation of his family as a loss that will never be healed. He considers himself to have lost two sons, Kyle and you.

“Julianna Falcon was hard working, she cared for her children and tried to persuade you to get help when you were struggling at school. She was an innocent victim of an ungrateful, unfeeling son whose only wish was to be famous through destroying the lives of young children.

“Kyle Prosper was 16 with his whole future ahead. He fought bravely for his life but there was no contest with his older, armed brother.

“Giselle was just 13 years old, a smiling girl, no doubt the treasure of her parents and friends.”

She added: “You have also expressed no remorse and no sorrow. Indeed when asked by the psychiatrist if you would try to commit another massacre you replied ‘well that’s their job, to stop me getting the weapons if I get released’.”

And she explained that he had thrown away two phones as he wanted to protect the friends he had made on a paedophile Twitter group and prevent the police from catching the members with child porn.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna said: “Our thoughts today are first and foremost with Juliana, Kyle and Giselle and all who knew and loved them.

“They should be who we remember, their names who we say rather than the person who carried out these despicable murders and who intended to carry out an unimaginable level of harm to innocent school children.

“In my entire policing career, which has included many years spent investigating murders, I have never encountered anyone capable of such horrific acts whilst showing no remorse. I have been utterly shocked and appalled by the actions and plans of the offender in this case and am pleased that this truly evil individual will now be serving a significant proportion of his life behind bars.

“This has been an incredibly difficult and complex investigation, and I would like to thank all the officers and staff involved in achieving this result today.”

Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy said: “Everyone at Bedfordshire Police is utterly shocked and appalled by the sickening actions of this individual and we are pleased he is now facing a significant time in jail.

“This was a lone individual whose plans were fortunately disrupted. I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of his family, the neighbour who called police, our officers who apprehended him, and all who have worked tirelessly to secure the compelling evidence which ensured he was brought to justice.

“I know this does not take away from the sheer horror of the incident and his sickening plans to target school children. I do not underestimate the impact on the staff, parents and carers of pupils at schools across the country, but particularly those associated with St Joseph’s School.

“We have worked closely with the local authority to provide support to schools across Luton and we would urge all staff and parents to make use of the support that Luton Borough Council has put in place.

“We will have community officers out and about around schools in the area in coming days, please do talk to them about any concerns you may have.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard said: “This was an horrific incident, and my thoughts are with Juliana, Giselle and Kyle and their loved ones.

“I would like to thank all those involved in the response and investigation to bring the person responsible to justice, and I’m relieved he was not able to carry out his chilling plans to target a school.

“One of the particularly concerning aspects of this case is the ease at which he was able to obtain the firearm, and I have written to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to request an urgent review and strengthening of legislation relating to firearms sales and exchange to make us all safer.”

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, said: “The details that came out in sentencing are deeply distressing, shocking and upsetting for everyone who knew the family, and also for pupils, their families and staff across our wonderful school community. Our thoughts are with all of them at this time.

“We are supporting St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School including the availability of counsellors for any pupil, family member of staff that needs it; as well as standing up wider support in the community for anyone that is distressed by the revelations in court.

“As troubling and concerning as these revelations are, it is important to remember that this individual was not able to cause any harm to the school and there are robust systems in place to keep children safe at school at all times. Security at Luton schools is constantly reviewed and monitored and in the last couple of weeks we have asked schools to review their lockdown procedures and school site security; and offered to support any school that feels they would like to carry out additional site security surveys.”