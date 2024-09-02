I’m a lollipop lady - My pet cat follows me to work in the morning and helps kids learn the green cross code
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A lollipop lady who teams up with her pet cat to help children cross the road is gearing up for another new term with her moggie.
Klara Remmington, 45, and five-year-old lollipop cat Bandit, work a crossing together in Bushey, Hertfordshire, every weekday morning and afternoon during the school year.
The cat started tagging along a few months ago and is now a regular fixture - especially in the rain. Klara, who has been a lollipop lady for eight years, says the children and parents at Highwood Primary love Bandit. She says that all the children are on first-name bases with Bandit and that drivers find it "hysterical" that he crosses the road following the kids.
At the end of the last academic year, Klara and Bandit received a number of cards from the kids to thank them for all their help.
Klara said: “When he first started coming out, there were a few heart-in-mouth moments when he didn't understand that he wasn't supposed to go into the road! He was inches away from some car wheels - he's risked a few of his nine lives. Now he's got the idea.
"There's also another cat that lives near the crossing who really likes Bandit and she always wants to play with him and they end up chasing each other around the road. I think he's got a girlfriend!"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.