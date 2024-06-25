Labour leader Keir Starmer took kids to see Taylor Swift Eras tour and reveals 'Change' is his favourite song

Keir Starmer went to watch Taylor Swift in concert and reveals his favourite song, to an audience of school children.

Sir Keir Starmer, tells an audience of secondary school children in Northampton that going to a Taylor Swift concert was "fantastic" and his favourite song was 'Change', in an ODN video report. The Labour leader reveals that he saw the Eras tour with his wife and children - and that his 13 year old daughter knows ‘every single word, to every single song, of every single album’ by the pop megastar.

In the short video clip, Starmer tells the group of youngsters that if they get the chance to go and watch Taylor Swift in concert or on the television then they ‘it’s worth doing’.

It was recently reported Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday with his three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, at the first Wembley concert, although Kensington Palace has refused to comment. And they weren’t the only royalty in attendance, as Mike and Zara Tindle were also snapped in the crowd.

