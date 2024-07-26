This video More videos

A cancer patient has shared a tongue-in-cheek video diary about her hospital treatments - and has gone viral.

Abi Feltham, 36, started having headaches, nausea and brain fog but put it down to caffeine withdrawal. But when her symptoms got worse, she was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour. Abi, a content creator, has shared a light-hearted video diary (click to play above) about her experience in hospital.

Abi Feltham was diagnosed with a brain tumour after mistaking her brain fog for caffeine withdrawal | Abi Feltham / SWNS

15 years to live

Following a CT scan and MRI Abi was told they had spotted something that could be malignant and she was taken for brain surgery the following day. Doctors found and drained a cyst which was pushing on a tumour. Following a second surgery to remove 90 per cent of the tumour, Abi was diagnosed with a grade three oligodendroglioma and told she had roughly 15 years left to live.

Headaches and brain fog

She is now undergoing a round of radiotherapy which will be followed by a round of chemotherapy but says her previous addiction recovery has helped her deal with cancer diagnosis. Abi, a content creator, from Richmond, London, said: "Last year I quit caffeine. I was having headaches, throwing up and having brain fog. I definitely didn't expect a brain tumour but I wasn't shocked.”

Abi was prepared for the worst - as she was warned the surgery could paralyse her - but doctors at Charing Cross Hospital managed to remove 90 per cent of the tumour. She started radiotherapy in July and will do a round of chemotherapy later this year.