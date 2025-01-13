This video More videos

A GP has been jailed for smashing petrol pumps with a hammer and chisel as part of a Just Stop Oil protest, but claims he disrupted drivers as an ‘act of care’.

Footage shows the ‘criminal damage’ that a GP carried out at an Esso garage, which led to him being jailed. Dr Patrick Hart, 38, cracked the display panels of 16 pumps at Esso Thurrock Services on the M25 on August 24 2022.

The GP from Bristol says his actions were to demand an end to new licences and consents for oil and gas projects in the UK. The activist is one of many who have targeted Esso over allegations parent company Exxon Mobil concealed research by its own scientists into global warming.

The family doctor was jailed for a year at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 7 after being found guilty of criminal damage in October 2024. He had pleaded not guilty, despite admitting to having damaged the petrol pumps.

Dr Patrick Hart cracks the display panels of petrol pumps at Esso Thurrock Services on the M25 on August 24 2022. | Just Stop Oil / SWNS

In court he claimed to have disrupted drivers as an "act of care", and that although he fears prison he has no regrets.

In a statement read at court he said: “I disrupted people as an act of care. I damaged the petrol pump screens as an act of care, because in times of great peril, a caring person has to stand up for what is right.

"My actions have already cost me greatly. I have been handed a suspended prison sentence, and thousands of pounds in costs through a civil injunction for this exact same action.

"I have been penalised at work and stand to be suspended or lose my licence to practise as a doctor. But I regret nothing. Because to not do it, would have been to give up on caring, and that would be worse.

"In the face of the permanent collapse of our climate, our economy, our society and life on Earth, the only thing that keeps me going is our continued capacity as people to care, regardless of what happens.

"Yes, I fear prison, but I am ready to go if I must."

Dr Hart has also been involved in other high profile Just Stop Oil protests, including invading the pitch during the Premiership Rugby Final at Twickenham in May 2023.

The GP threw orange-coloured cornflour around, and was later found not guilty of causing criminal damage to the pitch.

He added: "I will continue to fight against the death sentence of fossil fuels for as long as I have strength in me. I have no greater duty as a doctor at this moment in history.”