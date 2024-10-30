Video shows the moment a flat was engulfed in flames - leaving a man fighting for his life.

Emergency crews dashed to flats on Chase Road in Burntwood, Staffs., shortly after 9pm on Monday (28/10).

A man in his 20s was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with severe burns.

Video footage captured the explosion as the blaze ripped through the apartment.

The fire at the flat on Chase Road in Burntwood | Tracey Cook / SWNS

Neighbours can be seen watching in horror as the flames scorched the flat above.

Police sealed off the road while firefighters tackled the blaze an evacuated the apartments.

Fire crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance service all attended.

An investigation is underway to find a cause for the blast.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to Chase Road in Burntwood following reports of an explosion.

"Multiple crews attended the scene and located a two-storey flat that had been damaged by an internal explosion.

“A man, in his 20s, suffered serious burns. He was taken to hospital.

"Other properties were evacuated whilst crews worked to make the area safe.

“West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene, alongside gas and electrical engineers.

"An investigation into what caused the explosion is ongoing."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "On arrival, crews found one patient, a man, with serious injuries.

"The man, who was in a critical condition, was treated by medics before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment."