“There’s only one Pablo out here”: Footage shows boastful drug dealer comparing himself to Pablo Escobar

By Jessica Martin
Published 4th Oct 2024, 05:30 GMT
Watch boastful drug dealer Shahen Ahmed comparing himself to Pablo Escobar - before he’s arrested after police find a ‘large quantity’ of crack cocaine and heroin and £60k in cash at properties linked to him.

Shocking video shows the moment a drug dealer brags about his criminal activity -referring to himself as 'Pablo' and running the streets.

Shahen Ahmed was targeted by officers working under Operation Yamata - which focuses on dismantling drug supply networks across the capital and pursuing those operating them.

Police say they identified three sophisticated drug lines running under the banner of 'Killah' from December 2021 to June 2022. After carrying out various enquiries, officers identified Ahmed as being involved.

Custody image of Shahen Ahmed.Custody image of Shahen Ahmed.
Custody image of Shahen Ahmed. | Met Police

On June 28 2022, officers executed a warrant at Ahmed’s address on Stevedore Street and another address linked to him. They found a large quantity of Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin), and more than £60,000 in cash. He was arrested and taken into custody, and later charged and remanded.

Officers found Ahmed concealed more than £600,000 of illicit cash through his business accounts, with detectives from the Met's Economic Crime Unit now working to retrieve this under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

On September 13, at Snaresbrook Crown Court, Shahen Ahmed, 34 (08.07.90), of Stevedore Street E1, was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

