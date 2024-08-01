This video More videos

Uplifting footage shows the moment when a pod of dolphins began playfully leaping alongside a small fishing boat off the Yorkshire coast.

Heartwarming video captures the joyful moment when dolphins swam next to a small boat in the sea near Bridlington. Steve Race, a professional wildlife photographer, had organised for a group to go out on the boat with the hopes of snapping some of the sea birds, on the morning of July 26th. But he ended up getting a very pleasant surprise when the dolphins followed him all the way back to the harbour.

Posting on his facebook page, Mr Race said: “This is why I love my job…What a morning on the sea on the Yorkshire Coast this morning. We had an epic double diving gannet trip and on the way back to Bridlington we had these guys follow us back to the harbour.”

Dolphins playfully leap beside boat in Bridlington. Credit: Steve Race Wildlife Photography | Steve Race Wildlife Photography