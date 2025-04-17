This video More videos

Watch these adorable pups living their best lives on the water - as paddleboarding club launches dog-friendly sessions.

Video (click to play above) shows water-loving pooches Floki and Toto glide along the lake with their owners - as a paddleboarding club launch a unique dog-friendly session. In the adorable clip, watch the dogs enjoying a relaxing snuggle on the board, while floating out on the water.

In a fun video report, Rhys Garrard, manager of Second Life Outdoors, demonstrates how to do Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) with his dog, Floki. He says: “It’s just brilliant fun. Even our dogs who aren’t massive swimmers just seem to enjoy gliding above the water and watching what’s going on.”

While visitors at Wyresdale Country Park have been able to take part in the relaxing sport for a few years, dogs have previously not been allowed to join in - until now. Rhys explains: “We had a lot of people asking if they could take their dogs on the lake, but due to the confined space we said no. But this year we thought let’s see if we can try it, and let people have a bit of fun with their pup on a SUP.”

Outgoing manager, Philippa Hocking also goes out on the water with her rescue dog Toto, in the adorable clip above. She explains: “She starts off quite nervous, and you can feel her body get more and more relaxed. She likes a cuddle on the board.”

Rhys recommends that all dogs wear a life jacket as the water is deep on the lake.

‘Pup SUP’ is currently available on Friday mornings at Second Life Outdoors. Other sessions are available throughout the summer, including family sessions, paddleboard lessons, hire and confidence builder sessions.