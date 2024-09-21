Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Distressing footage shows the moment a thug viciously kicked a small dog in the head causing it to yelp in agony - just because 'it was in the way of his house'.

CCTV (click to play above) captured a woman walking her pooch along a street, when an aggressive man gets out of a car and kicks the innocent dog so hard it yelps in pain. The harrowing video shows the irate motorist yelling the words "Move your f**king dog" before he ferociously boots the little dog - sending it flying through the air with a sickening thud.

The woman bends down to tend to the injured animal which continues to cry out for several seconds while the man gets back in his red car and drives away. The footage was obtained by the Birmz is Grime blog. One onlooker, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I felt sick watching it. I don't know exactly what went on or what was said between them both but it seemed like he was just upset the dog was in the way of him driving off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV footage shows the moment an aggressive man gets out of his car and kicks a small dog who was walking alongside it's owner. | Birmz Is Grime / SWNS

"But you can clearly see the woman wasn't blocking his driveway so why he has decided to boot a defenceless little dog in the head is beyond me.”

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're investigating after a dog was kicked in the Kitts Green area of Birmingham on Monday morning. We're carrying out enquiries and reviewing CCTV from the area. Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch quoting log 618 of 17 June."