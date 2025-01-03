CCTV shows van plough into a wheelie bin blown onto road outside pub during stormy weather
CCTV captured the moment a van hurtled into the blue bin outside a pub, after it blew into the road during the New Year storms. Footage (click to play above) shows the bin tipping onto its side just moments after being emptied by bin men and then sliding across the carriageway.
A vehicle in the inside lane slows down after spotting the bin but a driver in the outside lane is not so lucky - as seen in the clip above – clipping the bin as it continues its path into the outer carriageway.
It is understood that no-one was injured in the incident, which took place shortly after 3pm and it is understood the van driver simply continued following the collision.
Earlier footage shot just before the incident, shows a bin lorry parked outside the pub with a worker walking down an alleyway at the side of the building to retrieve the bin before emptying it into the back of the lorry.
However, rather than returning it to its place in the alleyway, he can be seen rolling the bin back – leaving it exposed to the high winds.
Just minutes after being emptied, outside The Plough in Balby Road, a gust catches the blue recycling bin, tips it onto its side and then blows it across the pavement and into the path of oncoming traffic heading into Doncaster on the busy A630 route.
