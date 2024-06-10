Boys, 12, become youngest since James Bulger's killers to be convicted of murder
CCTV footage shows a teenager walking to a park moments before being murdered by two boys aged just 12.
The two youths, who cannot be named due to their age, are believed to be the youngest convicted of murder since Jon Venables and Robert Thompson were found guilty of killing two-year-old James Bulger in 1993.
Shawn Seesahai, 19, was brutally attacked with a machete on grassland near to a primary school on November 13 2023. The teenager, who was living in Birmingham, had travelled into Wolverhampton on the tram with friends. They were sitting on a bench on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park when they were approached by some youngsters. Following an exchange, Shawn was punched, kicked and fatally stabbed.