Watch above as Shawn Seesahai’s parents, Maneshwary and Suresh Seesahai, discuss the tragic loss of their son.

CCTV footage shows a teenager walking to a park moments before being murdered by two boys aged just 12.

The two youths, who cannot be named due to their age, are believed to be the youngest convicted of murder since Jon Venables and Robert Thompson were found guilty of killing two-year-old James Bulger in 1993.

