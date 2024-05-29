Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as a woman can be heard screaming and crying as the driver reverses at them, before aggressively ramming into the side of their car.

Mobile phone footage shows the terrifying moment Brits were chased and rammed into by an angry driver in Majorca.

A local forced the victims’ car off the motorway and onto the hard shoulder after a reported argument on April 19 near Palma airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In video recorded by the front passenger, the victims can be heard screaming as the driver reverses in their direction at speed. They desperately try to remember the number for Spain’s emergency services. The driver dramatically rams into the side of the victims’ car. Now level with the victims, the driver puts the middle finger up at them before driving off.

The motivation for the attack remains unclear.

Driver puts his finger up at the victims' car after ramming them off motorway.