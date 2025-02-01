This video More videos

Here, we bring you the top five video stories from National World this week.

“Iconic and transcendent” starling murmuration caught on video

Fantastic footage shows an “unworldly” starling murmuration in Belfast.

The natural phenomena was caught on video by Belfast resident Barton Creeth, who posted the footage to X, writing: “The starlings of the Albert Bridge road are certainly one of the most iconic, and transcendent, sights in Belfast. Unreal. Unworldly.”

Work has been carried out to reduce light pollution in the Albert Bridge area to ensure the murmurations continue.

Man tries Harrods £75 massive luxury grapes

A YouTuber splashed out £75 on a bunch of luxury grapes from Harrods and said they tasted just like the ones from a supermarket.

Carmie Sellitto, 26, bought the grapes while shopping with his parents at the luxury department store in Knightsbridge, London, on January 20.

The costly grapes, imported from Japan, were twice the size of regular ones and came in an elegant brown bag.

But despite their impressive size and lavish packaging, Carmie was left underwhelmed revealing they were no better than the £3 grapes he later bought from M&S.

Moment teenagers are rescued from mountain in strong winds and heavy rain

Footage shows two teenagers being helped down from Slieve Donard after getting into difficulty.

At 17:45 on January 26, the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team received a request from police to assist a party in difficulty on Slieve Donard.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said: “When reached just after 1930hrs, the remaining casualties were in challenging conditions and were promptly treated for exposure, refuelled, rewarmed and prepped for a walk out. By 2110hrs all had reached team vehicles for a transfer to road access, base and further care (fish & chips!)

“We wish the adventurers well and with lessons learnt look forward to seeing them back in the hills. A total of 14 members responded and stood down at 2220hrs - with a special note of thanks to McCann's Chippy for some greatly appreciated sustenance!”

Ex-Playboy model has £80k of cosmetic procedures reversed

An ex-Playboy model who had £80,000 worth of fillers dissolved says Chloe Ferry's decision to "correct" her cosmetic surgery is a "breath of fresh air."

Lucy Kemp, 40, started undergoing cosmetic treatments and 'tweakments' at the age of 18, when she had a breast enlargement - going from an A to a B cup.

Shortly after her first boob job, Lucy was scouted for glamour modelling by a photographer for "lads' mags".

During the course of her 16 year career, Lucy says she spent £80,000 on ‘tweakments’ including cheek and lip fillers, veneers and tattooed eyebrows.

But after quitting the industry in 2020, she decided to have all her procedures reversed - spending just £500 for a more natural look with the help of her GP sister.

Lucy, a horse trainer, from Bedford, said: "[Chloe's statement] gives me a really good feeling that we can go back to born beauty and start to take a fresh, new, healthy look at ourselves without all the surgery and fillers. Seeing such a positive face, body and mind image being portrayed by such a powerful influencer is a breath of fresh air. She's rewinding to the realistic."

Britain's oldest chip shop worker, 91, still does 30 hour weeks

Britain's oldest chip shop worker is still serving up fish suppers aged 91 and says he has no plans to retire.

John Panayis has spent more than 60 years in the food industry and still regularly hauls 20kg bags of potatoes around his shop while doing 30 hour weeks.

Despite his impressive age, John is showing no signs of slowing down and continues to fry fish and batter sausages at Nick's Plaice in Northampton.

John took over the chippy in 2009 when he was aged 75 and handed over the business to his son Nick five years ago.

John, who has served up around 500,000 portions of chips, had planned to step back but found he missed working so much and was bored at home so he returned to behind the frying counter.

Grandfather-of-four John, of Northampton, said: "I found I couldn't do retirement. How many times can you really mow the lawn and trim the roses?