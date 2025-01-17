Bristol Zoo suffers repeated break-ins at gorilla enclosure after false viral TikTok claims

By Charlie Watts, Lucinda Herbert
Published 17th Jan 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 11:01 BST
A gorilla enclosure has been targeted by a number of ‘distressing’ break-ins, following a viral Tik-Tok video that made false claims about their welfare.

In a video clip (click to play above), zookeepers explain why they have had to step up security after repeated break-ins at a gorilla enclosure. The above video statement shows Bristol Zoo staff outside the gorilla enclosure to “raise awareness of the harm” of the break-ins.

A viral TikTok video claiming to shows gorillas 'abandoned' at Bristol Zoo's former Clifton site has more than 800k viewsA viral TikTok video claiming to shows gorillas 'abandoned' at Bristol Zoo's former Clifton site has more than 800k views
A viral TikTok video claiming to shows gorillas 'abandoned' at Bristol Zoo's former Clifton site has more than 800k views | adhd.t / TikTok

The ‘distressing’ security breaches began after a Tik-Tok video went viral, which made false claims that the animals had been abandoned. Last summer, BristolWorld reported that intruders had gained access to the gorilla enclosure to create the social media clip.

Bristol Zoo says the latest trespassers have not been able to get near the gorillas, which BristolWorld has seen are still being cared for by keepers.

The troop are due to move a new Central African Forest habitat at the Bristol Zoo Project site near Cribbs Causeway this summer, ahead of its opening to the public in 2026.

BristolWorld has visited Bristol Zoo Gardens after claims gorillas were 'abandoned' at the site in CliftonBristolWorld has visited Bristol Zoo Gardens after claims gorillas were 'abandoned' at the site in Clifton
BristolWorld has visited Bristol Zoo Gardens after claims gorillas were 'abandoned' at the site in Clifton | Charlie Watts

In an accompanying post, the zoo wrote: “Ahead of the gorilla troop's move to their new home at Bristol Zoo Project, we've unfortunately been dealing with break ins at the old Bristol Zoo Gardens site, where the gorillas are still cared for by our wonderful keepers.

“Although our heightened security has ensured the recent trespassers haven't been able to get near the gorillas, each time a break in happens, the alarms are set off, which causes a lot of distress to the group.”

The gorillas have remained living at Bristol Zoo Gardens since it closed to the public in September 2022. Plans to build 196 new homes on the site currently on hold due to a judicial review brought by objectors to the redevelopment.

