Birmingham teenager has leg amputated after bone snapped in boxing match and doctors found rare cancer
An inspirational video shows how a boxing-mad teen is determined to beat cancer and keep training - despite losing his leg. Ollie Hercombe, 16, snapped his leg while sparring in a boxing gym - which led to a shock diagnosis for the fitness enthusiast. Doctors discovered an extremely rare type of cancer, which meant he had to have his leg amputated.
X-Rays revealed that Ollie, who started boxing when he was six years old, had a tumor in the part of his leg that broke. Ollie underwent various tests and a bone biopsy while submitted to hospital. He was found to have Adamantinoma, an extremely rare type of cancer, found in just 1 in 1.9 million people.
When the cancer spread, Ollie was left with two treatment options. Limb salvation which would result ankle fusion. muscle loss, deformity, mobility restriction and a possible return of cancer, or amputation above the knee. Ollie has made the brave decision to have his leg amputated, for which he hopes will lead to a better quality of life, and more importantly, a higher survival chance.
Now, Ollie is learning to live as an amputee and sharing his recovery on social media, while his family and friends rally round to pay for a prosthetic leg. A GoFundMe has been set up by Ollie’s mother, who writes: “We are asking for anyone who can help, to help us raise the money for a prosthetic leg, which will give Olilie the mobility required to help continue with day to day life, and his love for boxing, with as little impact as possible.”
