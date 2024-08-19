Shocking video shows moment sparks fly from £175k Bentley as it’s driven down motorway - while missing a tyre
Shocking video shows the moment a £175k Bentley was driven down the motorway while missing a tyre.
Joseph Grieve, 27, was heading along the M25 near London with a friend en route to Nürburgring in Nürburg, Germany, when he saw the luxury car scraping along.
On July 30, at around 6am, Joseph noticed sparks flying on the road when the Bentley Flying Spur drove past him with only three tyres.
Joseph, a carer, from Carlisle in Cumbria, said: "My mate got his first passport and wanted to go to the Nürburgring. We were on the way and I noticed those sparks coming off the car. I never thought I'd see such an expensive Bentley missing a tyre."
