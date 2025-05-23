A stylish day out: sun, shopping and smoothies – the perfect way to spend a city break | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A mystery holiday with no hotel, no planning – just pure day-long adventure in Europe’s most exciting cities and beach resorts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What if your next day off included breakfast in Berlin, lunch by a Venetian canal, or a beachside stroll in Ibiza – all without needing to book hotels or plan a thing? With the Day Trip Mystery Holiday from Wowcher, that’s exactly what’s on offer – all for just £69 per person, including return flights and transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s how it works: you book, pick your dates, and then wait for the big reveal. Your destination could be a sun-soaked coastal resort, like Costa Brava, Algarve, Mallorca, or Split – or a buzzing European city like Paris, Amsterdam, Rome, Budapest, or Lisbon. You’ll get at least eight full hours to explore, plus transfers from the airport to the city centre or beach resort, so you can make the absolute most of your flying visit.

Example day trip destinations include:

Ibiza – Spend the day on the sand or hit a beach bar before flying home

Amsterdam – Wander the canals, museums and cafés with time to spare

Rome – See the Colosseum, grab gelato, and soak in the Eternal City

Prague – Explore fairy-tale streets and riverside views

Lisbon – Ride the famous yellow trams and enjoy a custard tart by the sea

Budapest – Relax in a thermal bath or cruise the Danube

Venice – Glide through canals and sip spritzes before sunset

Mallorca – Beach time, tapas and beautiful views, all in a single day

There’s even a chance to win £100 spending money or land a free excursion, like a city tour or beach club entry, if you’re one of the lucky ones.

Book your Day Trip Mystery Holiday now from just £69pp

Flights are from London, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and more – so chances are you won’t have to go far to start your adventure. With no hotel to book and no itinerary to plan, this is Europe at its most exciting: spontaneous, affordable, and all wrapped up in one unforgettable day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

📱 One small habit = 53% better results with weight loss jabs

Using Wegovy or Mounjaro? The biggest difference might come after the injection.

💡 With Voy, people who log weight weekly or message a coach can lose up to 53% more. Their app offers expert coaching, tracking and medication access where appropriate.

👟 It’s built for real life – just a few minutes a week. Check your eligibility here to get started.