Train strikes this weekend: How CrossCountry routes in Sheffield will be affected over August bank holiday
CrossCountry passengers are being warned of significant disruption this weekend due to industrial action by the RMT union.
It will mean a limited service between Saturday, August 23, and Monday, August 25, with no trains running by the provider at all on Saturday.
Meanwhile, a very limited service will operate on Monday between 8am and 6pm. Passengers are advised to check their journeys before departing and expect all services to be busy, and to travel on either side of the bank holiday were possible.
Is my CrossCountry train at Sheffield cancelled this Bank Holiday Weekend?
For Sheffield, the key routes leaving the station travel to Derby, Chesterfield, Birmingham, Leeds and York, as well as continuing on up to Newcastle, Edinburgh and Glasgow.
There will be no CrossCountry services on Saturday and a severely reduced timetable to these locations on Sunday and Monday, with some trains reduced to once every two hours.
CrossCountry’s managing director, Shiona Rolfe, said: “We are disappointed for our passengers that the RMT has announced strikes on Saturday 23 and Monday 25 August.
“It is hugely disappointing to not operate any services on Saturday, knowing the inevitable disruption to many of our passengers’ journeys over the Bank Holiday weekend.
“We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks.”