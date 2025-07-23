Drivers are facing major delays this evening after a vehicle veered off the road on the M1, causing widespread traffic disruption near Junction 38.

A crash on the M1 has caused major traffic disruption after a vehicle came off the road at the southbound entry slip road at Junction 38.

The incident, which occurred around 5pm today (July 23), has sparked severe delays in the area, with congestion spreading to surrounding routes.

According to reports, traffic is heavily backed up at Baugh Green roundabout heading toward Sparks Lane, with tailbacks reported as far as Chestnut Tree.

Police are said to be on the scene, directing traffic and working to manage the situation.

National Highways has confirmed the incident is still active.

They say they expect the accident to be cleared between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

Normal traffic conditions are also expected to resume during that time.

More updates to follow as the situation develops.