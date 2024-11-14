Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I stayed in a gorgeous hotel in the heart of London that used to be a MI6 base and is perfectly located near popular tourist attractions.

St Ermin’s Hotel is a stone’s throw away from popular London landmarks including Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square. Despite this, the hotel is located in a quiet tree-lined courtyard.

The building is striking being a Grade II-listed Victorian red-brick building and when walking towards it you instantly know you are going to have a very nice stay here. The hotel’s decor is gorgeous with intricate original plasterwork. As you enter the hotel you are also greeted to the stunning sight of a sweeping staircase with a beautiful chandelier.

There are artefacts, art, books and memorabilia - and even a limited edition A2 print of Queen Elizabeth II which was painted in 2022. My room was spacious and has everything you would need. The bed was so comfy, and I thoroughly enjoyed the White Company products in the bathroom.

After I checked in I headed to the Tea Lounge where I was booked in for afternoon tea and it did not disappoint. It was magnificent, with an array of delicious cakes and sandwiches which went down nicely with a glass of champagne. You can choose from a variety of teas, and some are even inspired by the seasonal ingredients on offer from the hotel's rooftop kitchen garden.

Afternoon Tea at St Ermin’s Hotel. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The sweet treats include a violet macaron, Ermin’s honey madeleine buttermilk panna cotta and a mango tart. The sandwiches ranged from poached chicken to Suffolk ham, and of course there were freshly baked scones with jam and clotted cream. I couldn’t finish it all but you bet I took what was left away in a goody box.

For dinner I headed to Caxton Bar - where spies actually used to meet back in the day. Dining here was lovely with the restaurant offering so many cocktails and different drinks including Ermin’s own take on signature cocktails. For starters I had the burrata and tomato salad, and for main I opted for the catch of the day which was salmon - one of the best I have ever had.

The hotel is so delightful and has interesting aspects to it. For example, on the third floor there are 350,000 Buckfast bees at work making honey, which is then used by the hotel chefs. The bees live in The St Ermin's Bee & Bee Hotel.

The St Ermin's Bee & Bee Hotel. (Photo: St Ermin's Hotel) | St Ermin's Hotel

It also has a very rich history standing on the site of a 15th-century monastery founded by Henry VII. It first opened its doors in 1899 and was at the centre of British intelligence since the 1930s, when it was known to MI6 as ‘The Works Canteen’. An entire floor of St Ermin's was used as the headquarters of Winston Churchill's Secret Army during World War Two - and MI6 was two floors above.

Outside of St Ermin’s Hotel. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Spies and officers would exchange information, train new agents, and conduct job interviews. On the ground floor of the hotel, you can see some of the gear used by SOE operatives.

You feel like you are in luxury when you stay at this hotel from its decor, to its food and an extra-added bonus is the hotel’s interesting history and its perfect location. Situated right next to London’s top attractions, it is the perfect stay all-year round.

Prices for a Standard Double Superior Room start from £329, for a Family Room, from £459 and for a Suite, from £599. You can also opt for a Family Suite which start from £599.