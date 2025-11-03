British Transport Police (BTP) have announced increased patrols across the railway network following the mass stabbing on a Doncaster - King’s Cross train over the weekend.

The move comes after 10 people were hospitalised - nine with life-threatening injuries - following the attack on the 6.25pm LNER service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

Forensic investigators at Huntingdon train station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were stabbed on a train on Saturday. | Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A BTP spokesperson shared with The Star that officers will now extend their usual shifts to provide high-visibility patrols at major hub stations, key stops along the network and on trains themselves.

“Starting today, officers will have their usual shifts extended to deliver high visibility patrols and a strong presence across major hub stations and trains, as well as a number of other key stations.”

BTP confirmed that officers will prioritise time on platforms, over paperwork and non-urgent tasks, ensuring they can maintain a strong presence to reassure both staff and passengers.

“People can expect to see officers actively patrolling concourses and trains, engaging with train crew and passengers, and covering as many services as possible to maintain safety and confidence,” the spokesperson said.

They added that the situation will continue to be reviewed, and further measures may be introduced if necessary.

The public are also being urged to remain vigilant.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity is encouraged to trust their instincts and text BTP on 61016.

The knife attack occurred shortly after the train left Peterborough en route to London, with emergency services responding rapidly when the train made an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station.

Emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, were mobilised to transport victims to hospital.

Anthony Williams, 32, has appeared in court charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, following the train attack, and a separate incident in London hours before.