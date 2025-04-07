The best beaches in driving distance of Sheffield during Easter heatwave

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:52 BST

The forecast promises temperatures of up to 20 degrees this weekend, so what better way to spend your time than going to the beach.

Every kid loves a trip to the seaside, even if it’s just to throw coins in the arcade machines.

So as Spring comes into full force and the sun breaks through the skies, we’ve compiled a list of the best beaches in driving distance of Sheffield - and how long long it will take.

Whatever it is you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it here.

1. It's that time of year again, and as the weather pics up families will be excited to travel to the coast for chips, ice cream and a lot of fun. A view across the South Bay Beach at Scarborough. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 8th May 2024.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Cleethorpes - 1 hour 22 minute drive

With four miles of golden beach, a variety of sporting opportunities for the more adventurous - including open sea paddleboarding - and all the usual seaside fun, there may be no better time to visit Cleethorpes than this week. | Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

3. Bridlington - 1 hour 57 minute drive

Whether you want to step into the past with Bridlington's famed Old Town - which was used as a location when filming 2016's Dad's Army - or want to see wildlife from across the globe at Sewerby Hall Children's Zoo, there's plenty for the whole family at this East Riding coastal town. Photo: James Hardisty

4. Filey - 2 hour 3 minute drive

Filey is perfect for those less interested in amusement parks and child-friendly fun, and who would rather connect with nature. The quite North Yorkshire seaside town has a beach that stretches over five miles, with striking coastal views and a museum for those interested in local history. Photo: James Hardisty

