Supertram: Limited staffing blamed for service disruptions as recruitment drive continues
On Thursday and Friday (April 10 and 11), multiple services had to be cancelled due to ‘limited staff availability’.
The problem seemed to have been solved by Friday, with no further disruptions over the weekend.
However, when contacted by The Star, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) - which recently took over management responsibilities for Supertram - insisted that work is being carried out to ensure cases like this can be avoided in future.
There are currently two vacancies for jobs at the public transport service, one for a driver and the other for a conductor.
A spokesperson said: “For the week ahead, we are doing everything we can to keep any disruptions to a minimum.
“Should there be any changes, we will communicate these on our X account.
“Our driver recruitment is progressing well, with several new drivers currently in training.
“We're continuing to work hard to minimise the impact on our customers.”
