You can switch-off and set the reset button at this off-grid woodland retreat

Hiding in the whispering woodlands of Hampshire, where an air of romance mingles with the sweet promise of grapes ripening on the vine, you’ll find The Poppy - a treehouse but not as you know it.

An ingenious blend of back-to-nature allure and replenishing indulgence, this enchanting retreat by Wild Escapes isn’t just a place to stay, it’s a feeling you’ll want to bottle.

Camouflaged seamlessly into the thousand-acre countryside of Fullerton Farm, this quirky quartet of awesome hideaways sit raised on stilts, more born of the trees than built among them, discreet, eco-conscious dwellings the epitome off-grid relaxation.

There’s no Wifi, but that’s very much the point. From the second you set foot inside, Poppy invites you to switch off and simply press pause …

Surrender to Serenity

We arrived on a sunny Friday afternoon, welcomed not by a concierge, but by charming little wagons waiting in the quiet woodland car park, ready to carry our luggage down the winding path to Poppy.

Fuelled by a sense of adventure, we trundled into the trees, following ‘Poppy’ signs along a raised wooden walkway before opening the door to old English barn charm and the warmth of rustic, reclaimed pine interiors, bathed in sunlight streaming through forest-gazing windows.

Showcasing impeccable craftsmanship and wild, whimsical touches, our treetop home oozed woodland allure, enhanced by cozy soft furnishings, whispers of luxury and a carefully curated, copper-sink kitchen alive with scene-setting extras.

From traditional log burner and outdoor BBQ deck and snug, to a cozy bunk bed nook ideal for children and chic master bedroom with king-size bed and floor-to-ceiling windows, our indulgent hideaway wowed at every turn, then we spotted … the bath!

Set on a private deck just off the bathroom, shaded by canopy and drapes, open to sky and stars, Poppy’s outdoor copper tub was an instant invite to sink in, exhale and slowly unwind.

Forgetting all about unpacking, we spent the next three hours shoulder deep in the glittering golden bubbles kindly left by our hosts, surrendering stress and strain to the soothing stillness of the forest.

From that moment, bathing became somewhat of a ritual. At dawn, to the sound of sunrise birdsong, at midnight, beneath a blanket of stars, we relished a relaxed pace and a rare inner peace, distracted only by the rustle of the leaves or the distant hoot of an owl.

Wine, Wildlife and Walks

Poppy mornings began with coffee on the deck, watching the forest stir to life and gazing out over the fruitful vines of Black Chalk Vineyard. A hearty full English breakfast and we were off, following winding footpaths from our door right into the heart of the rolling Hampshire countryside. Gentle strolls turned into intrepid rambles across open fields and farmland, drinking in sweeping views of the Test Valley and pit-stopping at pretty waterside pubs gracing the banks of the River Test.

The Mayfly, in Fullerton, became our favourite meander, seduced by a fresh seasonal menu, local ales and picturesque riverside tables perched right on the water’s edge.

Curious to learn more about the effervescent fizz we’d enjoyed in our local produce welcome hamper, we wandered through the vineyard to the winery, where Black Chalk’s award-winning wines come to life.

From the chalky soil that gives the wines their name, to insights into hand-harvesting and small-batch craftsmanship, we talk and tasted, pairing a selection of still and sparkling favourites with local charcuterie and cheeses, before leaving with a cheeky bottle for supper by our firepit.

Beneath the stars each night, as the flames crackled and danced, we kept an eye on the treeline for the resident badgers, sometimes just a soft rustle in the undergrowth, other times a fleeting silhouette slipping curiously through the shadows.

Evenings at The Poppy Treehouse combined peace and simple pleasures, and we were more than happy to pour a glass, stay put and savour every single moment.

Low season prices start at £272.50/ night with two-night midweek minimum stays and three nights over the weekend. To book visit https://wildescapes.com/ .