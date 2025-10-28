Six superb locations to enjoy a multi-generational holiday in Yorkshire

Yorkshire has been named as one of the best places in the country for a multi-generational holiday – and here’s six superb locations in our county to choose from for a break.

Holiday letting agency Ingrid Flute’s Yorkshire Holiday Cottages is celebrating the fact that the county has been named the second most popular place to take a multi-generational holiday.

The top 5 locations for a multi-generational family holiday were named as:

Peak District

Beautiful Brinkworth Park House near York is a great place to get away from it all.

Yorkshire

Cotswolds

Lake District

Northumberland

A survey carried out by the firm’s sister brand holidaycottages.co.uk also revealed that:

92% of people would pick their family to travel with

47% like to go away as a family at least once per year

50% enjoy walking in the countryside or by the coast

45% enjoy travelling by public transport, especially trains

With its two national parks, coastal towns and easy rail access, Yorkshire offers the perfect blend of convenience and variety of things to do for families of all ages.

“Yorkshire is the ideal setting for a multi-generational getaway. says Julie Smith, Regional Marketing Manager for Ingrid Flute's Yorkshire Holiday Cottages so it came as no surprise to us that it did so well in the recent holidaycottages.co.uk survey.

"Whether it’s grandparents enjoying a steam train ride through the moors, parents exploring historic castles, or children clambering over Brimham Rocks, there’s something here for everyone.”

With all this in mind, we have hand-picked some of the best Yorkshire cottages for a multi-generational holiday this autumn.

These properties feature downstairs bedrooms, games rooms, great gardens and all have great activities close by for the whole family to enjoy together.

Six of the best cottages for a multi-generational Yorkshire holiday

Brinkworth Park House, near York | Sleeps 8 + 2 dogs | From £1217 for 3 nights

This beautifully restored wing of a Georgian Manor House is just 8 miles from York with regular bus services to take you into the city. There are lots of games facilities in the large grounds and gardens and the open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner is perfect for everyone to gather in. Find out more.

We recommend: Visiting Jorvik Viking to take a thrilling ride around a recreated Viking village and see some of the precious artefacts discovered in York.

Harper House – Richmond | Sleeps 8 + 2 dogs | From £1081 for 3 nights

You can spread out over three storeys at this chic townhouse which is located right in the heart of Richmond. A games room with table football is perfect for keeping everyone entertained and two of the four bedrooms can be made up with super-king-size or twin beds for maximum flexibility. Find out more.

We recommend: Having a day out at Richmond Castle where you can climb a tower, wander through well-preserved halls, enjoy a picnic together and then walk along the river to nearby Easby Abbey.

Two Hoots – Pateley Bridge | Sleeps 8 + 2 dogs | From £1143 for 3 nights

Along with the main open-plan living space (which comes with floor-to-ceiling windows), there’s a second lounge and additional snug at this large, detached stone property so everyone can have their own space. It’s surrounded by a large garden where kids and dogs can safely run and play. Find out more.

We recommend: Heading to nearby Brimham Rocks, a natural playground of strange rock formations which you can clamber up or simply admire, depending on your energy levels

Harmby House – Middleham | Sleeps 15 + 3 dogs | From £1739 for 3 nights

There’s room for cousins to stay too at this large period property in Middleham which features vaulted ceilings, original tiled floors and exposed beams. A sauna is the perfect place to relax in after walking in the Dales and you can all gather for dinner in an impressively grand dining room. Find out more.

We recommend: Spending time together at Forbidden Corner, a magical labyrinth near Middleham where the fun is trying to find your way around when you’re not sure what is waiting around the corner.

Cloverfield House – Pickering | Sleeps 8 + 2 dogs | From £875 for 3 nights

Located on the edge of the North York Moors National Park, this large manor house comes with wonderful countryside views across the Vale of Pickering and a heated swim spa pool where families can splash around together in the water. There’s also table football, a retro arcade machine and a large kitchen / diner for long evenings chatting over a meal. Find out more.

We recommend: You’re just a mile from Pickering where you can catch a North Yorkshire Moors Railway steam train through beautiful moorland to Goathland Station (Hogsmeade in Harry Potter and Whitby.

Stonehill Pool House - Penistone | Sleeps 8 + 2 dogs | From £794 for 3 nights

This stylish former pool is located next to the Trans Pennine Trail and is surrounded by rugged countryside on the edge of the Peak District National Park. It’s perfect for families looking for an outdoor adventure and comes with a pinball machine, bubbling hot tub and a pizza oven in the garden to keep everyone happy. Find out more.

We recommend: Heading into the Peak District National Park and taking a scenic walk around Langsett Reservoir which is just 3 miles from the cottage. There are various pathways with a flat circular lakeside route accessible to prams and pushchairs.

Providing holiday homes in Yorkshire since the 1970s, Ingrid Flute’s have handpicked cottages in lovely locations like Whitby, Pickering, Hawes and Scarborough.

Whether guests are looking for a romantic getaway to the dramatic Dales or a dog-friendly holiday to the Yorkshire Coast, they will find more than 1200 cottages dotted across Yorkshire with many of them family-friendly.

Full details at the Ingrig Flute website HERE