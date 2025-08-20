The Summer Bank Holiday (August 25) is a perfect chance to get out enjoy the last days of Summer 2025 in one of the countless beauty spots right on Sheffield’s doorstep.
If you have made a trip to the most popular spots like Bakewell, Castleton or Hathersage you are missing out - but if you’ve already been, or feel they might be a bit crammed on a bank holiday, then it’s time to find somewhere a bit more off the beaten track.
There are many lesser-known Peak District beauty spots that are well worth a visit as well, where the views are just as stunning, the ice cream is just as good, and are still just a short drive or bus ride away.
Take a look through our gallery below to find your next Peak District destination, with many not a long way from Sheffield.
Eyam is primarily known for being the place where residents quarantined themselves during a plague outbreak in the 17th century. The church of St Lawrence dates back to Saxon times and has an eighth-century Celtic Cross, one of the best preserved examples of its kind in the country. | SWNS Photo: SWNS
This is on the Cheshire side of the Peak District - the village's biggest attraction is the Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa. | Alex Livesey Photo: Alex Livesey
This quiet village, popular with visitors at weekends, claims to be where the last wild boar in England was killed. It's on the Cheshire side of the Peak Park, too - walkers come to go up Shutlingsloe, the 'Matterhorn of Cheshire', close by. | Google Photo: Google