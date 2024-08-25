It makes wonderful family days out in all kinds of weather a possibility through a short drive, bus ride or even a cycle or hike up into the hills and beyond.
Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage are all well-known and popular locations for visitors to the area, but there are many lesser-known Peak District beauty spots that are well worth a visit as well.
Take a look through our gallery below to find your next Peak District destination, with many not a long way from Sheffield.
1. Eyam
Eyam is primarily known for being the place where residents quarantined themselves during a plague outbreak in the 17th century. The church of St Lawrence dates back to Saxon times and has an eighth-century Celtic Cross, one of the best preserved examples of its kind in the country. | SWNS Photo: SWNS
2. Pott Shrigley
This is on the Cheshire side of the Peak District - the village's biggest attraction is the Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa. | Alex Livesey Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Wildboarclough
This quiet village, popular with visitors at weekends, claims to be where the last wild boar in England was killed. It's on the Cheshire side of the Peak Park, too - walkers come to go up Shutlingsloe, the 'Matterhorn of Cheshire', close by. | Google Photo: Google
4. Pilsley
Many people may have visited Pilsley without knowing it - it's on the Chatsworth Estate and is the location of the Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete. | Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
