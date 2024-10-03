Getting away from it all in front of a roaring fire in a cosy East Coast cottage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anyone who’s ever gone on a short break or holiday in the UK will know there’s one thing that you can never rely on – and that’s the great British weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We all know its just as easy to have torrential downpours and chilly temperatures in June as much as you could pull open the curtains in December to see blazing sunshine.

That said, when autumn rolls around, blustery and grey days with more than a sprinkling of rain are just about the norm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also a nice time of the year to get away from it all for a bit. The barbecues and ice creams of the summer are far behind us, the schools are back and there’s a gap in the schedules before we rush headlong into the triple battering of Halloween, Bonfire Night and of course Christmas.

Free Press reporter Darren Burke and partner Giulia Savini enjoyed a break at Halfpenny House.

And so it was that we found ourselves heading towards the East Coast to squeeze in one last break before the dark winter nights really start to draw in.

The destination for myself and my partner Giulia was the picturesque Yorkshire village of Robin Hood’s Bay for a blissful three night break.

The pair of us absolutely adore the East Coast – over the years, we’ve visited everywhere from Spurn to Staithes, dropping in at Filey, Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby of course along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our accommodation was Halfpenny House, a traditional and cosy seaside cottage situated in Fylingthorpe, a stone’s throw from the higgledly-piggledy red roofed cottages of Robin Hood’s Bay, tumbling towards the North Sea.

The property boasts a private patio.

While technically separate villages, the pair merge into one – indeed, locals know the upper part of Fylingthorpe as Thorpe, while Robin Hood’s Bay is simply just Bay.

Perched on a hill with glorious views across the rolling slops, Halfpenny House was a perfect base from which to explore.

Fashioned from a converted former school, as we stepped into the roomy and modern kitchen packed with everything we needed for our stay, we were delighted to see a welcoming pack stuffed with goodies including crisps, cookies, chocolates and a bottle of prosecco – which went straight into the fridge for chilling!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was even a box of Yorkshire Tea bags – a must for anyone from God’s Own County.

Our kitchen included a delightful welcoming pack.

With a dishwasher, microwave, induction hob it truly was a home from home – but it was the lounge that truly became our “happy place” for the weekend.

Indeed, a sign above the fireplace denoted it as such – but it was the jet black log burner beneath that caught our eyes.

Slightly chilled from a bracing stroll around Scarborough’s castle headland en route and with the afternoon light starting to dim by the time we arrived, a roaring log fire was just the job – and so we set about getting one going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a ready supply of logs and matches (OK, we cheated a bit with a fire log) it wasn’t long before we were cosied up, entranced by the flames as we settled in for an autumnal evening armed with our treats and a few drinks in front of the box.

The lounge contains a traditional log burner.

Everywhere you look in Halfpenny House makes it quite clear where you are.

There’s a strictly nautical and seaside theme – pictures of local landmarks, lighthouses, shells, that kind of thing – and coupled with the roaring log burner, it truly made for a cosy and romantic spot to cuddle up and shut out the pressures of the world.

Our bedroom view also offered stunning views across the hills – although the autumnal gloom and murk ensured we only got occasional glimpses of the true beauty of the area, sadly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also a pleasant private patio, a little porch (complete with dog towels and bowls if you have a four legged friend) and of course, a spacious bathroom with a shower over the bath and lots of fluffy towels.

Fylingthorpe itself is a traditional village with a pub (The Fylingdales Inn) and two shops (Barnards,a bakery and butchers) and Thorpe Stores (a bit of everything), and all within a few hundred metres.

Cyclists will be thrilled to know that the Cinder Track, a picturesque 22-mile-long route from Whitby to Scarborough, is joinable 0.5 miles from the village.

The perfect place to get away from it all.

Our front door opened up to mile upon mile of stunning walks, cycle paths and bridleways across coastal and country landscapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can plan long or short routes and take a tasty picnic or enjoy a yummy pub lunch along the way.

During our stay, we of course headed down to the enchanting Robin Hood's Bay, which of course, everyone knows is a historic fishing village known for its atmospheric cobbled streets and delightful mix of cafes, pubs and shops, all set against the stunning coastline of the Heritage Coast.

And at the end of every day, it was a joy to head back to Halfpenny House and get that fire roaring again.

You can read about our recent trip to nearby Staithes HERE as well as details of the delights of Whitby HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halfpenny House is available via Yorkshire Holiday Cottages https://www.yorkshireholidaycottages.co.uk/cottage/90699-halfpenny-house

You can find out more HERE

Prices for a 3-night break at Halfpenny House start at £394.