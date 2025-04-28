Power outages Spain: Full list of Spanish holiday hotspots hit by power outage as millions affected
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica said it had activated plans to restore the supply, with “all resources dedicated to solving” the disruption. It said the Iberian peninsula, with a combined population of more than 50 million people, had been affected.
Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE said the outage had hit several regions of the country at about 12.30pm local time, leaving its newsroom, Spain’s parliament in Madrid and metro stations across the country in the dark. People in neighbourhood WhatsApp chats in Barcelona and cities and towns in its outskirts also reported the outage.
Listed below are the holiday hotspots that are reported to have been hit by the power outage.
- Madrid
- Barcelona
- Seville
- Valencia
- Estepona
- Marbella
- Fuengirola
- Malaga
- Granada
- Pamplona
E-Redes, a Spanish electricity grid monitoring company, said in a statement it was working on reestablishing connection in phases, adding that it is a “wider European problem”.
Madrid's Barajas international airport was left without power, while telecommunications have been affected as well. Meanwhile, other airports have come to a standstill throughout the region. Numerous passengers have been left stranded in the metros in the Spanish and Portuguese capitals, with trains stuck in the tunnels between stations, Euronews Portugal reports.
Parts of France also experienced a power outage, but the French grid operator RTE says the network is now operating normally.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.