Delays to bus and tram services in Sheffield are expected over the bank holiday weekend.

Repair work will run from Friday, April 18 to Sunday, April 12 as the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) invests in replacing worn track on Langsett Road, near Hillsborough Interchange.

Additional work will see the concrete track bed at Hillsborough Corner repaired and the replacement of the track on Middlewood Road, near Middlewood Park and Ride.

Due to this, buses will have to be diverted around the road closures and blue and yellow tram routes will also be affected.

SYMCA said that the rail replacement works are essential to replace worn rails which will ensure trams can continue to operate safely.

The annual budget meeting in Sheffield has resulted in a number of fiery back-and-forth between the political parties, especially on the prospect of spending money on a future expansion of the Supertram.

The project comes following the endorsement of the Supertram Business Plan at the SYMCA Board in March, which saw a commitment to invest over £110m by 2027 including upgrades to trams, track, control systems and power supplies alongside the construction of a new Tram Train Station at Magna, in Rotherham.

Further areas of rail replacement will be undertaken throughout the year as part of the investment programme.

A list of changes expected this weekend can be found below:

Bus Routes: Services in north Sheffield near Hillsborough will be subject to change and will be unable to access Hillsborough Interchange. Routes in the area will stop at alternative bus stops. Services will return to normal on Monday (April 21)

Full details of these new stops and timetables can be found on the Travel South Yorkshire website.

Tram Yellow Route: The tram will run a revised timetable between Cathedral and Meadowhall only, at the usual frequency of every 12 minutes, with early morning and evening services extending to Shalesmoor/Kelham Island.

Tram Blue Route: Services will run a revised route and timetable between Shalesmoor/Kelham Island and Halfway only, operating at the normal frequency of up to every 12 minutes.

A SYMCA spokesperson said: “These works are part of SYMCA’s ongoing investment in Supertram. By scheduling works at times when the tram and bus network have lower passenger numbers, we hope to minimise any passenger and traffic disruption and keep people moving while this work progresses.

“By investing in the Supertram system, we’re increasing the longevity of the region’s tram network and ensuring the safe operation of this popular service for the millions of people who use it every year.”

