Popular travel agent moved location

After 2 years at The Moor Market, Craig has now moved to the popular Abbeydale Road area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an exciting new chapter for one of Sheffield’s travel agencies, Craig Goodridge Travel has officially opened its doors at a brand-new location on Abbeydale Road, marking a major milestone as the business enters its 9th year of operation.

After several successful years at The Moor Market, Craig Goodridge Travel has made the decision to relocate to a stand-alone high street property, offering both a fresh look and a more private environment for its clients. The move comes after growing demand for the agency’s bespoke travel services, and the owner, Craig, says the new location was chosen to provide better accessibility and a more personlised customer experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have had such a wonderful time at The Moor Market, but we felt it was time to take the business to the next level,” said Craig. “The new shop allows me to really expand what we can offer our clients, from more flexible opening hours and the ability to offer open evening and work with tour operators to offer events at the store.”

Craig with Customer

The grand opening, which took place on Saturday October 18, was a success, drawing in both loyal customers and new faces eager to explore the shops new location. Special discounts and offers were available to guests throughout the day, and the event also featured refreshments, giveaways, and a chance to meet Craig.

As the business enters its ninth year, Craig Goodridge Travel continues to stand out for its travel planning, expert advice, and a customer-first approach. Whether you're planning a dream holiday, a quick getaway, or a unique adventure, Craig offers tailored itineraries designed to match every traveler’s needs.

“Moving to a standalone location was a big step for me, but we’re excited about what the future holds, It’s been a rewarding journey so far, and we look forward to continuing to help clients explore the world in style.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new shop, located at 988 Abbeydale Road, is open to the public from 10:00-16:00 Monday to Saturday. If you follow Craig on Socials @craigoodridgetravel, look out for special events and Sunday opening which will also be offered.