More bang for your Buckinghamshire with luxury escape's all-inclusive pamper package
The recently refurbished Georgian country house, pet-friendly location nestled within a protected nature reserve less than an hour's distance from London, has benefitted from multi-million-pound renovation to provide a quality countryside retreat.
Think beautifully designed rooms, including forest-inspired Oak Character Room, nature-led spa, stand-out Brasserie 1727 dining, Verdure Lounge Bar refreshments as well as summer season of exciting events from creative workshops to garden parties.
The all-inclusive special travel deal includes ...
Overnight Accommodation: Stay in appealingly appointed room type to suit your preferences.
Champagne Breakfast: Start your day in style within charming dining room with glass of champagne alongside delicious breakfast.
Cookies & Healthy Shot: Satisfy your sweet tooth with freshly baked cookies, complemented by refreshing healthy shot to energize.
Dinner: Enjoy sumptuous three-course dinner, thoughtfully crafted using fresh, local ingredients to delight most discerning diners' taste buds.
Bottle of Wine: Unwind with bottle of carefully selected wine, perfect for relaxing evening within your room.
30-Minute Treatment: Choose from range of relaxing treatments to rejuvenate your body and mind.
Tennis Court: Stay active with hour on beautiful tennis court, set amid scenic surroundings.
Den: Enjoy hour's exclusive access to relax, unwind and socialise in private cosy space.
Cocktails: Savour expertly crafted cocktails while you lounge in the Den, perfect spot for relaxation.
Robes & Slippers: Slip into comfort with luxurious robes and slippers provided during your stay.
Marshmallow Experience: Delight in unique marshmallow experience, indulgent treat to satisfy your sweet cravings.
Afternoon Tea: Delight in Evergreen Tea Room traditional afternoon tea, complete with assortment of finger sandwiches, cakes and freshly brewed tea.
Bike Rental: Explore beautiful surrounds with complimentary bike rentals.
Leisure Facilities: Relax and recharge with full access to on-site spa, pool and gym.
The package, costing from £547.55 per couple, is available via https://burnhambeecheshotel.com/special-offers/allinclusive/ link.