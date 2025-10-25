A major road in Barnsley has been closed following a burst water main.

A section of the A628 Dodworth Road in Barnsley has been closed due to a burst water main.

It affects the stretch of road from the junction of Shaw Lane to Horizon Community College.

There is currently no access from Dodworth Road towards the M1.

Yorkshire Water is at the scene and Barnsley Highways are also in attendance.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area while work takes place.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The A628 Dodworth Road in Barnsley is currently closed due to a burst water main.

“Closures are in place from the junction of Shaw Lane and Horizon Community College. There is no access towards the M1.”