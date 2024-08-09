A vintage horse-drawn carriage through the cobbled streets of old Lincoln

Clip-clopping gently in a vintage horse-drawn carriage through the cobbled streets of old Lincoln, we took in the sights with our cocker spaniel in tow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We hadn’t thought for a minute that dogs would really be allowed on board for the ride – but they were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We were just as amazed to discover they were permitted inside the hushed aisles and cloisters of the magnificent Lincoln Cathedral… and into Lincoln Castle on numerous dog-friendly days and weekends… and positively welcomed into almost every one of the city’s irresistible independent shops and cosy cafes.

Even the hotels we stayed in were dog-friendly.

Enjoying the wonderful views over Brayford Wharf North

In fact, our pooch was actively pampered in our twin-base location for our visit: the Doubletree by Hilton, and the Holiday Inn, both perfectly positioned on the waterfront of Lincoln’s beautiful marina, Brayford Wharf.

Pre-children, and before the dog, we used to love setting off for the weekend on countless city breaks around Britain. But, latterly, we’ve felt restricted to renting a cottage if we wanted to get away as a family in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And perhaps that’s a trend traditional hotels are catching on to, because everything about our two home-from-home hotels in Lincoln was as family-friendly – and four-legged-friendly – as an Airbnb.

At the Doubletree – where our daughters were excited to be welcomed with a warm cookie on arrival – we were staying in a deluxe King room, with an interconnected Twin room through a linking door, for our two young daughters and the dog.

Monty the cocker spaniel was impeccably behaved in Lincoln Cathedral

Children eat free in the top floor, top-notch, Marco Pierre White chophouse and grill – an urbane restaurant with views over the rooftops, that served chunky chips and sizzling steaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Understandably dogs weren’t allowed in there! But the hotel provided some gourmet treats for our spaniel, safely snoozing back in the room – along with an adorable tipi tent that delighted our daughters’ bedtime. Filled with a menagerie of origami-folded animals and birds, made from flannels and bath towels, it left our girls utterly enchanted.

At the Holiday Inn next door our pooch was pandered-to once more – alongside our children who stayed free in our spacious and comfortable room.

The restaurant downstairs, part of the bright and modern open lobby and lounge bar, was warmly welcoming to dogs even at breakfast time, and there was plenty of space for all of us in our family room with two king-size beds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A living history weekend at Lincoln Castle

Lincoln itself proved to be the perfect striking distance from Sheffield at under 90 minutes’ drive, and the ideal destination for a city break that’s got it all.

There was interesting shopping, especially in the newly regenerated downtown Cornhill Quarter, a wealth of appealing places to eat and drink, an experience rich in history – and even an unexpected holiday vibe thanks to the inland marina.

On a sunny evening the bars and restaurants of Brayford Wharf were full of al fresco diners, enjoying the waterside location and shimmering waterfront views, and we loved discovering a mile-long canal-side walk along Fossdyke Navigation, where we were able to let the dog off-lead to stretch his legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steep Hill, a vertiginous street – as its name suggests – of quaint old buildings, tempting tearooms and boutique shops, connects ‘downhill’ and ‘uphill’ Lincoln. We felt fortunate we had the dog to help pull us up the incline!

But if the gradient isn’t enough to take your breath away, then the reward at the top certainly will be: the awe-inspiring Lincoln Cathedral, and the imposing Lincoln Castle, sitting across from one another with a picturesque mediaeval cobbled square in between.

We were lucky enough to visit the castle during a living history weekend, with the clashing swords and shields of Roman re-enactments, feasting and crafting in an Anglo-Saxon and Viking encampment, and caddish criminals telling their stories from inside the cells of the Victorian Prison within the castle walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was just one of a regular calendar of special occasions at the castle. On Saturday, October 12, Lincoln Sausage Festival returns for its 20th year – definitely not one for dogs!

But there are dog-friendly days arranged at the castle for September 21/22, October 19/20, and November 16/17, when you can explore William the Conqueror’s incredible 1068 defences, and visit one of only four surviving Magna Cartas sealed by King John in 1215.

Under the mediaeval arch and across the cobbles, Lincoln Cathedral stands as the other jewel in the city’s crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the finest examples of Gothic architecture in Europe, with some spectacular stained glass windows, it not only provides a moment of calm and contemplation amid the tourist bustle of the city, but a captivating glimpse into the past.

Our daughters loved looking for the Lincoln Imp – a stone-carved half-human, half-animal ‘grotesque’ on the north side of the choir – and keeping busy in the surprisingly interesting education rooms, where they enjoyed building Norman and Gothic arches from large foam blocks.

Afterwards we retreated to Castle Square for a sit-down and an ice cream… both for our girls and for our dog!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a pretty little tea-room under the shade of the castle walls, our pooch enjoyed his first-ever doggie ice cream – a cooling peppermint-flavoured treat in a tub that he took less than a minute to lap up.

​

VISIT LINCOLN

Doubletree by Hilton Lincoln, Brayford Wharf North

Boasting views over Brayford marina, this hotel has a range of exclusive family-friendly offers. The Family Room package includes a cosy retreat in a Deluxe King bedroom with a sofa bed, tipi tent, complimentary dining for children and, for £25 extra, special welcome amenities available. For larger families the Connecting Rooms package features interconnected King and Twin rooms. Visit: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/huylndi-doubletree-lincoln/ or call 01522565180 ext 1.

Holiday Inn Lincoln, Brayford Wharf North

Overlooking Brayford Pool, the Holiday Inn has long been a familiar sight on the Lincoln skyline. Upgraded with relaxed, bright, modern touches, and with amazing views over the Wharf, this hotel offers stylish rooms with Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs. Children under 17 years stay free in a parent’s room. Visit: https://www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/gb/en/lincoln/eamln/hoteldetail?cm_mmc=GoogleMaps-_-HI-_-GB-_-EAMLN