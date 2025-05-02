Get a May half term holiday at off peak prices in Scotland
In addition, guests who book a midweek break (Monday–Friday) during May or June 2025 at Loch Tay Highland Lodges will receive a 50% discount on a second off peak break at Loch Tay during November or December 2025 and January or February 2026. This deal allows visitors to enjoy the best of both worlds: the beauty of the Scottish Highlands in late spring, plus a return trip at half the price during the quieter winter months.
The offer coincides with the May half-term in England, making it an ideal time for families to escape to Scotland with fewer crowds, a wider choice of accommodation, and off-peak pricing, it's the perfect opportunity to relax without the usual holiday hustle.
Loch Tay Highland Lodges is also a pet-friendly destination, so you don’t have to leave your furry friends behind. Bring your pets along to enjoy the stunning outdoors together, making your escape even more special.
Nestled on the tranquil shores of Loch Tay, this award-winning holiday park offers a variety of accommodation options, from cosy camping pods and luxury glamping domes to stylish lodges and spacious houses. Many accommodations feature private hot tubs and all the comforts of modern self-catering living.
Loch Tay Highland Lodges continues to be a sought-after destination for those seeking both relaxation and adventure in the natural beauty of the Scottish Highlands.
To find out more and book your breaks, visit https://largoleisure.co.uk/our-holidays/may-madness